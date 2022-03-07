Khairy: 217,301 compounds issued since April 2020 for Covid-19 SOP breaches

KUALA LUMPUR (March 7): Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today clarified that a total of 217,301 compounds for violation of Covid-19 regulations have been issued from April 2020 until February 14, 2022.

In a Parliamentary written response to Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng, Khairy said to date, 102,644 compounds worth RM87.6 million have been paid.

“The compounds issued for violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases act and regulations from April 1, 2020 to February 14,2022 are 217,301 compounds and a total of 102,644 compounds were paid worth RM86.7 million,” he said.

On a separate note, Khairy also responded to Lim’s inquiry on an alleged meeting between government lawmakers on July 5 last year that violated Covid-19 SOPs, where the former said his ministry had not received any report.

“Therefore, it cannot be ascertained if there has been a breach of the SOP in this regard. However, it should be emphasised that the Health Ministry does not compromise on any non-compliance with SOPs committed by any party regardless of rank and position,” he added.

On July 5 last year, it was reported that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi attended a discreet meeting hosted by party vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at Wisma Perwira in an attempt to yank the party’s support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government that was then led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Among the leaders who attended included Umno secretary-general Datuk Ahmad Maslan.

In August last year, Ismail Sabri was sworn in as the ninth prime minister of Malaysia after garnering the vote of 114 MPs including from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to put Umno back in the driving seat in the administration.

Malaysia has gone through two total lockdowns under the movement control order (MCO) to cushion the impact of Covid-19 since the pandemic arrived — the first one was imposed in March 18, 2020 that lasted until May 4,2020, while the second lockdown was imposed on June 1, 2021 until June 27, 2021. – Malay Mail