Man from rural Gedong blazes trail for esports

KUCHING (March 7): The development of electronic sports or esports is on a good footing in Sarawak as even the rural areas can produce gamers who can represent the country in international competition.

A significant breakthrough was achieved by 20-year-old Ibnuqaldoon Mohd Sukor from Kampung Lalang, Gedong, who has successfully booked a place in the Malaysian esports team competing in the SEA Games, Hanoi, Vietnam this May.

Ibnuqaldoon will represent Malaysia in the ‘Freefire’ with his team Secret Xpert.

Secret Xpert comprises Ibnuqaldoon and several other players from the Peninsula who battled 11 other top teams from all over Malaysia including Todak and Geek Fam.

At the national level selection match conducted by the Malaysia Esports Federation (MESF), Secret Xpert emerged as champions beating the Sorry Roar team.

Both teams automatically qualify for the 2022 Hanoi SEA Games.

Ibnuqaldoon is the first Sarawakian to represent Malaysia in electronic sports events since it was first introduced to the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines.

“Ibnuqaldoon’s achievement makes us all very proud and will motivate all esports players in Sarawak to move forward and that nothing is impossible if we dare to fight,” said Sarawak Electronic Sports Association (Sesa) president Afiq Fadhli Narawi.

Local talent, especially with Ibnuqaldoon hailing from rural Sarawak, have shown their capability in competing at such a high level, he added.

To Afiq this is proof that the development of esports in Sarawak is at a very good level and is not only focused on urban areas.

“I hope that there will be more talents from Sarawak who will represent Malaysia at the international level and at the same time become world champions.

“This is in line with the mission and vision of Sarawak sports to become a sports powerhouse”, said Afiq.

He also expressed pride that the team manager for the Malaysian esports team to the Hanoi SEA Games is Kelvin Pang, another Sarawakian.