KUALA LUMPUR (March 7): Continuous rain is expected to occur over the state of Sabah for two days starting tomorrow, according to the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said the districts that would be most affected were Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, Sandakan and Kudat.

The same weather condition is also expected to occur over the west coast of the state on Wednesday. – Bernama