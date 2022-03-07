Ministry pledges SMEs incentives to empower PwDs

MIRI (March 7): People with disabilities (PwDs) would be empowered in every aspect through support and incentives in entrepreneurship, said Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said her ministry would give full support in assisting PWDs to be involved in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in order for them to generate income and take control of their lives.

She said this during her visit to Miri Association of Persons with Physical Disabilities (POKUFM) in Piasau Camp, here yesterday.

During the visit, Fatimah was impressed by the commitment made by POKUFM members in carrying out their mini hydroponic farm project.

“The members here have set a very good example and have proven that they can be successful as long as they work hard for it.

“Being a person with disability is not all about gaining sympathy from others; instead, one should be empowered with self-determination and intrinsic motivation to lead a decent life,” she said, while commending the association for motivating and engaging the PwDs in the project.

Fatimah later announced an initial grant of RM3,000 from the state government in support of the association’s mini hydroponic farm project.

She also suggested the association to apply for Agriculture Facilitation Fund (AFF) from the Agriculture Department in order to increase their productivity.

“The government has also introduced business launching SME grant worth RM5,000 to start up, and the application for the business capital is open for both individuals or groups,” she said, encouraging the association to grab the opportunity to apply and expand its mini hydroponic farm project.

Fatimah also disclosed that her two deputy ministers, Datuk Rosey Yunus and Mohamad Razi Sitam, had each pledged to give RM1,000 from their Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant to the association.

Also present during the visit were her ministry’s permanent secretary Dr Rashidah Bolhassan, Welfare Department Sarawak director Noriah Ahmad, Sarawak Women and Family Department director Norita Bawi, and POKUFM secretary Abdul Aziz Brahim.