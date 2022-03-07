More unvaccinated children in Sabah being admitted to ICU for Covid-19, says health officer

KOTA KINABALU (March 7): The number of unvaccinated children who have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for Covid-19 is increasing, said Kota Kinabalu Area Health Officer Dr Suhaila Osman.

The public health physician said the recent wave of Omicron variant has caused more Covid-19 infections among children aged 12 and below.

“Based on the Sabah Health Department’s data analysis, the number of children admitted to the ICU has increased because they have never received the vaccine before.

“Therefore, there is a possibility the record of infection involving this group will increase,” she told members of the media after an Integrated Enforcement Operation conducted with the Inspectorate and Legal Unit of the Sabah Health Department, Royal Malaysian Police, National Security Council and Kota Kinabalu City Hall here today.

She urged parents to act fast and bring their children for vaccination under the National Children’s Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICKids) and to take advantage of the school holiday season to do so.

She added the holiday period was a good time to undergo vaccination, as it takes two weeks for the body to produce immunity post-vaccination.

Dr Suhaila also said there were many locations serving as vaccination centres, including shopping complexes and health clinics.

“Only 14 per cent of over 60,000 children eligible for vaccination in the district have been vaccinated,” she informed.