MRT 3 laying the tracks for construction’s recovery

KUCHING (March 7): It was perhaps the single most awaited piece of news by the construction fraternity when Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the approval of the Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit Line 3 (MRT3) project on Friday afternoon.

This came ahead of the market’s expectations for an announcement of the mega project in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22). Recall that in 2017, MRT Corp, being the project developer and asset owner of MRT3, issued a tender notice in November, but the project was scraped in May 2018 after Pakatan Harapan took over federal administration.

Another change of government happened in March 2020 which led to Perikatan Nasional taking charge and the Cabinet approved MRT3 about a year later in April 2021.

While tenders were expected to be called in August 2021, the powers that be in Putrajaya changed hands again, which led to a delay in the project, until the most recent announcement, effectively making it the third time MRT3 received an approval.

While no further detail was announced, MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) posited that tenders for the project may potentially be called by 2H22 or earliest, by 2Q22.

“The announcement of the MRT3 approval has come in timely as a short in the arm for the rather muted construction sector where most firms are all dressed up with nowhere to go in recent years,” it said on this update.

“Considering the sheer size of the MRT3 project, we opine that the contract would be awarded in packages, such as what was seen in MRT2, which was split into the underground segment, stations, segmental box girders, viaducts and others.”

The underground package will most likely be the largest contract as MIDF Research expect the major early beneficiary to be Gamuda Bhd (Gamuda) which would also go on to hold the lion’s share of MRT3.

“The group, which is the largest construction company in the country based on market capitalisation, is as good as shovel ready for the project, premised on its joint venture outfit MMC-Gamuda with vast experiences in MRT1 and MRT2.

“Another potential front runner is IJM Corporation Bhd (IJM Corp), which is no stranger to mega projects like this,” it added. “We like IJM due to its strong portfolio of undertaking rail projects such as the excavation of underground tunnels for a portion of LRT3, and also the construction of MRT stations and viaducts.

“Among other beneficiaries include those that were previously involved in MRT2, such as Sunway Construction Bhd, WCT Holdings Bhd, Gabungan AQRS Bhd, Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd and Malayan Cement Bhd.”

Believing the MRT3 as a potential rerating catalyst of the sector, MIDF Research opine that the earliest we may see the first MRT3 contract would be in 2023, taking into consideration the tender process and the finalisation of the government’s public private partnership (PPP) 3.0 model, which is expected to be announced in mid-2022.

“Once the MRT3 ball starts rolling, it is expected to keep the construction players busy for the next decade with strong order book replenishments whilst providing them with the earnings visibility.

“While there could potentially be delays in the roll out of the project due to multiple factors, we believe that the improving inflow of jobs, domestically and overseas, will be able to keep most of the construction companies under our coverage engaged until they are able to start reaping the fruits of MRT3.”