Poverty line to be revised, expected to be amended first quarter of next year

KUALA LUMPUR (March 7): The country’s poverty line (PGK) will be revised and expected to be amended in the first quarter of next year, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the Department of Statistics would review the poverty rate in the PGK used currently, which is RM2,208 for households and RM1,169 per household for the hardcore poor.

“This figure will be reviewed and is expected to be amended in the first quarter of next year,” he said during a question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat, today.

He said the government , under implementation of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), was highly committed to eradicating the hardcore poor with an average income of RM1,169 per household through a holistic and comprehensive approach.

The country’s poverty rate, he said, had also changed significantly over the past five decades influenced by the overall economic growth rate, which was encouraging during that period, and also with the New Economic Policy.

“However, the country is still facing several issues and challenges, such as the poor still exist in the urban and rural areas as well as in Orang Asli areas.

“Besides that, the issue of low salary and wage, as well as inequality of development between regions and states, urban and rural areas still exist, apart from the spread of Covid-19 which also has a big impact on household income,” he added.

He was responding to a question from Tan Kok Wai (PH-Cheras) on the poverty in urban and rural areas, the income gap in the country as well as the achievements and failures of programmes planned and implemented by the government to create a more equitable society. – Bernama