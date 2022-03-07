Sabah products heading for UK

KOTA KINABALU (March 7): The first consignment of made-in-Sabah products through Global Entrepreneur One Stop Centre (GLOPEC) was sent off on March 7 to the United Kingdom (UK), providing a significant boost to local products potential.

The sending off ceremony of the export consignment was done by Zulkhairi bin Haji Ismail, Senior Group Manager, Human Resources and Corporate Services Division (YS/ICSB), representing the director of Yayasan Sabah cum Executive Chairman of Innoprise Corporation Sdn Bhd, Dato’ Sri Haji Gulamhaidar @ Yusof bin Khan Bahadar.

The ceremony which was held at the GLOPEC Building, Neutron Riverside, Inanam, was also attended by Yayasan Sabah Group’s Senior Management, TERAJU Sabah and GLOPEC.

This shipment is part of the commitment made through the establishment of GLOPEC, a platform established in 2021 as a result of a strategic partnership between the Yayasan Sabah Group and the Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (TERAJU) to enhance the global footprint for Sabah SMEs from the B40 and M40 segments mandated under the 2020 Bumiputera Entrepreneur Development in Sabah Grant as part of the 11th Malaysia Plan.

Gulamhaidar in a statement said since its inception, GLOPEC has been actively engaging with its international strategic partners, business-related agencies. and governing bodies, as well as suppliers and buyers, to explore new business alliances in the global market.

“Even though the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed global trade for the last two years, GLOPEC has constantly been assessing and analysing international business developments, as well as devising various strategies to increase business opportunities for Sabah’s products. Furthermore, GLOPEC will actively participate in various international trade fairs and promotions, exhibitions and business forums in the coming phase to promote additional made-in-Sabah products,” he added.

Despite today’s challenging global economic environment, Yayasan Sabah Group continues to develop new inventions and innovations.

“Indeed, it aided in the maturation of creativity, productivity, trade, and the economy as a whole. GLOPEC’s SME products, such as ready-to-eat foods, beverages, and beauty products, meet the needs of global consumers. The same is true for batik and forest-based crafts; both are the ultimate proof of our handicraft-making progress and our ability to instill high-level technical skills in design and production among GLOPEC SME entrepreneurs, resulting in world-class products ready for global consumption,” said Gulamhaidar.