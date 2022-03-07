Special meeting to discuss ‘Premier’ translation to be held this Wednesday

KUCHING (March 7): A meeting on the translation of the term ‘Premier’ into various languages, including Sarawak’s various ethnic languages, will be held this coming Wednesday.

According to an invitation distributed to various ethnic-linked associations today sighted by The Borneo Post, the meeting will be chaired by Deputy State Secretary Datuk Ik Pahon Joyik and will be held via Zoom.

Apart from the relevant agencies such as Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), others invited to the meeting are Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA), Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU), Persatuan Melanau Sarawak, Persatuan Kebangsaan Kenyah Sarawak Kuching, Dayak Bidayuh National Association, Persatuan Bisaya Sarawak, Persatuan Lun Bawang Sarawak, Persatuan Kayan Sarawak and Persatuan Rurum Kelabit Sarawak.

The meeting will begin with the chairman’s keynote address before a discussion on the term’s translations.

The SFCA in particular has said it does not agree with ‘Premier’ being translated as ‘Zong Du’, as it translates into ‘governor’ in Chinese, and could bring about confusion or reflect elements of colonialism.

It argued the term ‘Zong Li’ reflects ‘a region within a country’, which is in line with the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

As far as the SFCA is concerned, the Chinese translation for ‘Premier’ is ‘Zong Li’ and the federation will adhere to its stand that ‘Zong Li’ remains the proper translation for the newly-gazetted term of ‘Premier’, its president Datuk Richard Wee was quoted as saying.

According to the Chinese Language Standardisation Council of Malaysia in a statement last Tuesday, the term ‘Premier’ should be translated as ‘Zong Du’ to respect the constitutional monarchy in Malaysia and the term ‘Zong Li’ was used for the top leader of some nations.

Last Thursday, the State Public Information Unit (Ukas) also released a table infographic detailing the new official titles to be used in Sarawak effective this month.

The infographic did not carry any Chinese translation for Premier of Sarawak and neither did it provide translations for Iban, Bidayuh, Melanau or various major Orang Ulu ethnic languages.

The change from ‘Chief Minister’ to ‘Premier’ took effect March 1 after the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 was gazetted.