STU keeps fingers crossed for safe reopening of schools in Sarawak

KUCHING (March 7): Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) hopes that all schools in the state will be able to reopen this March 21 for the 2022/2023 academic session, its president Adam Prakash Abdullah has said.

Speaking to The Borneo Post, he said the union had no qualms with the school academic schedule and that schools had been well-prepared for their reopening.

“We understand the difficulties in making sure that the schools get back to their normal operating condition, but let’s all help to make sure that the school system can be effective in the soonest time possible,” he said when contacted yesterday.

“We know that children are excited to come back to school and we hope that parents would play their roles in making sure that their children wear masks to school and practise good hygiene.”

In calling upon parents to support the Ministry of Education’s plan to reopen schools nationwide, Adam said those who were still worried about the pandemic could make requests for their children to stay home to study.

“However, it is also good to note that there will also be schools going on a rotation basis to ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he said.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin, in a video shared on his Facebook page on Saturday, said the new school term for the 2022/2023 academic session starting March 21 would be more open, with almost all students going to attend classes without rotation.

He said students of public and private schools, including expatriate schools and international schools with an enrolment of fewer than 600 students, would be required to attend face-to-face classes without rotation.

Meanwhile, classes could be carried out on a rotational basis for Year 3, 4 and 5 pupils of primary schools with an enrolment of more than 600 and this would apply to private schools, expatriate schools and international schools nationwide as well.