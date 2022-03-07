Two men, woman who lost their way in jungle at Kpg Selabat found safe

KUCHING (March 7): Two men and a woman, who were said to have been trapped and could not find their way out of the jungle at Kampung Selabat, here, were found safe by the Fire and Rescue (Bomba) personnel search team at 3.20am today.

According to a Sarawak Bomba Operations Centre spokesperson, they received a call about on the incident from the victims’ family members at 7.57pm yesterday.

A team of rescuers from the Tabuan Jaya fire station and Special Tactical Operation Rescue Malaysia (Storm) were despatched to the scene following the call.

The spokesperson said the rescue operation also involved police personnel and local villagers.

“The rescuers had moved along the riverbank to locate the victims based on location sent by the victims via WhatsApp application,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the victims were led out of the jungle by the rescuers at 4.06am and the operation ended at 4.50am.