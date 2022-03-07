Zuraida: Malaysia needs to catch up to achieve target of 30 pct female representation in govt

KUCHING (March 7): Malaysia still has a lot of catching up to do in order to achieve the target of 30 per cent female representation in the government, said Minister for Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

According to her, the Dewan Rakyat has only about 15 per cent of women occupying the 222 seats.

“In the Cabinet, only 15.6 per cent of the ministers are women, and it is even lower for deputy ministers, which is around 10.5 per cent.

“Malaysia needs to catch up through women political empowerment although we have been making baby steps,” she said in a statement today issued in conjunction with the International Women’s Day, which is marked March 8 every year.

Zuraida was delighted to note that 37 female candidates had been fielded in the Johor state election, which polling day is slated for March 12.

She said there were 28 female candidates in the previous polls there.

“The 37 female candidates, however, only account for 15.5 per cent of those vying for the seats in the Johor legislature.

“In future elections, it is hoped that not just more candidates will be fielded by all political parties, but more will go on to win,” she said.

She added that it is only through political representation could the voices of women be heard and their plights addressed.

Zuraida said she had made it a point to enhance female empowerment over her decade-long involvement in public service.

In the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities, she said women made up 34 per cent of the board members of the agencies under its purview.

She said she had also encouraged women political participation at all levels.

“I will continue to engage with the government on ways to enhance female participation in politics. This includes looking into quotas for women such as for candidates in general elections.

“The idea is not new. Over 120 countries provide specific quotas for women either in the form of provisions enshrined in national constitutions, party constitutions or electoral laws,” she said.

She added that these countries included South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Turkey, France and Germany.

Zuraida said if the government can mandate at least one female director in the boards of public-listed companies in Malaysia, starting in stages from this year, surely a similar exercise can be expanded into the political realm.

“We need to get more women to step up and fill key policy-making and administrative decisions in the country.

“For this to happen, those concerned need to work closely with the government to give more women a leg-up to climb the political hierarchy,” she added.