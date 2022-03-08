15 female climbers embark on expedition to conquer Everest Base Camp

SEPANG (March 8): Fifteen female climbers have embarked on an expedition to conquer the Everest Base Camp, in conjunction with 2022 Women’s Day celebration.

The expedition, dubbed ‘Everest Base Camp (EBC) Mountaineering De Femina’, was flagged-off by Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), here, this morning.

Speaking to reporters after flagging off the expedition, Rina prayed for the mission to proceed smoothly and hoped that the spirit displayed by the climbers would inspire as well as motivate other women.

“All the 15 climbers not only bring repute to all women in the country, but also Malaysia,” she said adding that their success would also prove that women could do anything they set their minds to.

Rina said the expedition which involved climbers from various backgrounds including civil servants and students coincided with the 2022 Women’s Day celebration theme ‘Saksama Bersama’ through the team spirit demonstrated by all participants.

Expedition leader, Assoc Prof Dr Farha Abdol Ghapar, said all the climbers comprising those aged 22 to 56, were eager to start their mission which had been delayed since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have made all the preparations since 2019. Prior to the pandemic, we underwent training by scaling several mountains inside and outside of the country including in the Philippines.

“When we reach the EBC which sits at 5,364 metres (above sea level), we will lay out a giant T-shirt of the size 250XL to gain an entry in the Malaysia Book of Records,” she said. – Bernama