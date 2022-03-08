Abg Jo: No legislation will be allowed to curb achievements of women in Sarawak

MIRI (March 8): The Sarawak government will not allow any laws to hold back the progress of women, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman said this is in line with the ruling coalition’s principle of women empowerment and recognition of their role and contributions towards Sarawak and the country.

Abang Johari said the ruling GPS coalition believes that women is a key development pillar in all aspects of state and national development, and this was spelled out in its last state election manifesto.

“There is no doubt that our women in Sarawak have achieved many successes in various fields. I want to assure you that nothing in terms of legislation will be allowed to curb the achievements of women,” he said.

Abang Johari said this in his speech today which was read out by Minister of Women, Children and Community Wellbeing Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah who represented him at the opening ceremony of Sarawak Women Day 2022 celebrations held in Miri.

Abang Johari was unable to attend the function after being tested positive for Covid-19. He is currently undergoing a five-day home quarantine.

In his speech, Abang Johari opined that men and women are equal partners in any field and the old adage of “Behind every successful men, there is always a woman” is no longer relevant and should be replaced with “Alongside every successful man, there is always a woman.”

He said women empowerment has improved leaps and bounds with 18,000 single mothers and low-income earning women undergoing training at Wisma Wanita Training Centre since 2015, allocation of entrepreneurship grants of RM 3.5 million since 2018, leadership training and other programmes under Fatimah’s ministry.

Despite that, he believed that much more needs to be done, particularly in women leadership at public and corporate sector, on the road to gender equality.

Earlier, Fatimah in her speech said GPS won a thumping 76 out of the 82 state seats in the last state election where women played an overarching role in shaping the political direction in Sarawak.

She believed that much more needs to be done and delivering on the election pledges is key to propelling the state to a progressive future where gender equality will be a cornerstone in the state’s development.

The minister said women’s participation in the decision-making process is still low in Sarawak with women representation at the decision-making level in the public sector less than 17 per cent compared to 37 per cent at national level in 2020 although a 30 per cent target was introduced in 2004.

“For example, only 15 people or three per cent of women were appointed as community leaders and only 535 people or nine per cent of women were appointed as ‘ketua kaum’ as of January 2022. In the state public sector, 12 people or 15 per cent of women were at the top management level while 47.19 per cent or a total of 1,840 women were in the management and professional group,” she pointed out.

In terms of economic empowerment, Fatimah said her ministry advocates conducting studies to measure both the social and economic value of women’s unpaid care work, and to identify relevant social support services which can further enhance the quality of their social contribution to the wellbeing of the local community.

She also proposed that the state government subsidise tuition fee for every child of a B40 family sent to a private early childhood education institution.

On children and parents affected by the issue of citizenship, Fatimah called on Abang Johari to bring this matter up with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob so that Sarawak can be granted autonomous authority to decide on citizenship issues.

She disclosed that since the establishment of the Special Committee on citizenship status, a total of 969 applications under Article 15A of the Federation Constitution have been received from 2016 until Oct 22, 2021 but only 253 have been approved, and the rest are still under consideration.

Fatimah said while awaiting for the decision of the Home Affairs Minister, stateless children are deprived of their rights to education, health, employment opportunities and welfare assistance.

Meanwhile, Fatimah presented Sarawak Premier Awards to five outstanding women in the state for their contributions in their respective fields .

The Sarawak Premier Role Model Awards recipients were Datin Aisha Eden (Women Leadership), Sandra Trinata Kolarensius Sugeng (Women Entrepreneur), Raja Noor Akmar Binti Raja Kamil (Sarawak Social Activist), Dr Lulie Melling (Scholarly Writing) and Dr Catherine Chen Jean Ai ( Organisation Excellence – Kuching Autistic Association).

Among those present at the function were Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Deputy Minister of Women and Childhood Development Datuk Rosey Yunus and Deputy Minister of Community Wellbeing Development Mohamad Razi Sitam.