Abg Jo: Proposed healthcare hub in Tanjung Kidurong another milestone for Sarawak’s medical manufacturing, pharmaceutical industries

BINTULU (March 8): The proposed Sarawak Medical Innovation and Technology Hub (Smith) in Tanjung Kidurong here marks another historic milestone for the state in medical manufacturing as well as pharmaceuticals, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said Smith is the seed of innovation in becoming a revolutionary healthcare hub, starting with the manufacturing of medical products and equipment.

“The first phase will be the manufacturing of medical gloves — the very first facility in East Malaysia — and with planned progression, more products will be made.

“We will not limit ourselves, as this project aspires to bring in research and development not only for equipment but also pharmaceuticals,” he said during the groundbreaking ceremony today.

His text-of-speech was read by Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (Education and Innovation I) Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Abang Johari said Smith was a welcome investment for the state, as the Covid-19 pandemic has made people aware on the significant need and demand of the healthcare system worldwide.

“With many parts of the world’s manufacturing industries being affected, we notice the gaps in the supply chain and realise Sarawak has a lot to offer.

“To an extent, our accessibility and availability becomes an opportunity we can benefit from,” he said.

Abang Johari believed that the potential of Smith will open up more avenues into the growing supply chain.

He added with the collaboration and partnerships made, Smith will also look into the development of talents, with a proposed nursing training internship.

He pointed out that the export of nursing profession will bring shared knowledge, skills and experience back to Sarawak.

“Sarawak is proud to see such investment in this sector and with all the efforts from Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) and its subsidiary SEDC Energy, we are happy to see we are well on our way into our post-Covid-19 Development Strategy.

“We see this as a big opportunity into the global supply chain of healthcare and the potential growth of innovations that can be generated exponentially here,” he said.

Abang Johari also commended SEDC for always being ambitious in exploring new and exciting possibilities that could enable and put not only themselves, but also Sarawak, to greater heights towards the goal of becoming a developed state by 2030.

Also present at the event were Sarawak Economic Planning Unit director Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel, SEDC general manager Abdul Hadi Datuk Abdul Kadir, SEDC Energy chief executive officer Robert Hardin, Premier Inc direct sourcing president Colin C Bain and Arrow Medsource Group founder and chief executive officer Kevin Teng.

According to SEDC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr Abdul Aziz Dato Husain, whose text-of-speech was read by Muhammad Abdullah, Smith is a welcome addition to its Petchem Industrial Park and also a welcome investment into Sarawak for the healthcare industry.

“We are blessed with the resources available here in Sarawak and Bintulu is the most opportune locality for industries to come in as Bintulu is blessed with a natural deep-sea port, making it one of the important export and import gateways in Malaysia,” he said.

He added Bintulu’s geographical location between Kuching and Kota Kinabalu, both accessible by land and international connections, was the import and export gateway for Sarawak, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and the East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) region.

“We are looking at new projects and the other projects we have planned for our SEDC Petchem Industrial Park will be the production of green hydrogen, green ammonia, green methanol and blue ammonia,” he said.

According to Dr Abdul Aziz, Sarawak being blessed with abundance in both metallic and non-metallic mineral resources offers enormous potential for value-added processing.

He said the vast reserves of natural resources promise great opportunities in the field of biotechnology while forest resources may yet to prove to be a major source of discovery.

“There is no doubt for strong potential of investments in petrochemical, agricultural, bio-tech and forestry and with Smith today, we plan to start the commencement of glove manufacturing first, then follow up with expansion into pharmaceuticals in the next coming phases,” he said.