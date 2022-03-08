Abg Johari tests positive for Covid-19

MIRI (March 8): Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now resting, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing announced this during the opening ceremony of the Sarawak Women’s Day celebration here this morning.

“I would like to extend the apologies of our Premier for not being able to officiate ay the awards presentation opening ceremony today, as he has been declared positive.

“We received the news only at 9pm last night,” she said.

Abang Johari had been scheduled to present the awards to the recipients.

On Saturday, he had launched the Sarawak X-Tive 2022 event in Gedong.

Recently, two other members of the Sarawak Cabinet tested positive for Covid-19.

On Feb 28, Deputy Premier of Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian announced on Facebook that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

He has since recovered and completed his Home Surveillance Order (HSO), while his risk status on the MySejahtera application is back to ‘Low Risk’.

On March 2, Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala tested positive for Covid-19.