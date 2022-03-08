Abg Jo under five-day home quarantine, has mild Covid-19 symptoms

KUCHING (March 8): Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is currently undergoing a five-day home quarantine order after testing positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the Office of the Premier of Sarawak said Abang Johari has mild symptoms of the coronavirus.

“This statement is to confirm that the Premier has tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms since yesterday and he is currently undergoing home quarantine for five days,” said the two-line statement.

“The Premier wishes to thank all the people who have shown their concern for his health and safety.”

Earlier today in Miri, Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah broke the news of Abang Johari’s health during the opening ceremony of the Sarawak Women’s Day celebration.

“I would like to extend the apologies of our Premier for not being able to officiate at the awards presentation opening ceremony today, as he has been declared positive.

“We received the news only at 9pm last night,” she said.

Abang Johari was initially scheduled to present the awards.

Last month Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said patients with mild symptoms come under category 2A.

The mild symptoms include sore throat or flu without fever or shortness of breath, cough without fever or shortness of breath, loss of sense of taste but still comfortable eating, loss of sense of smell, diarrhoea twice or less in 24 hours, nausea and vomiting, and fatigue and muscle pain, but can still perform daily activities.