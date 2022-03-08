Collision with car at Jalan Puncak Borneo kills motorcyclist

KUCHING (March 8): A 33-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car at Mile 15 Jalan Puncak Borneo here Sunday night.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased has been identified as Royston Rendie Supot from Kampung Sarig Padawan here.

He said preliminary investigation found the collision happened on the centre line of the road.

“At around 8.10pm, an accident involving a motorcycle and a car happened at Mile 15 Jalan Puncak Borneo (near All Saints Church).

“It was raining heavily at that time and the area was dark with no street lighting,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The 29-year-old car driver is said to be travelling from Puncak Borneo towards Mile 10 at the time of the accident while the victim was headed in the opposite direction.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.