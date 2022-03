KUALA LUMPUR (March 8): Malaysia will transition to the endemic stage of Covid-19 on April 1, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said despite that, the public will still need to wear a face mask in public and MySejahtera will remain in use.

“We will move onto the endemic stage on April 1, 2022 as we have a good vaccination rate for adults at 98 per cent, with the boosters at 64 per cent of all adults,” he said during a “live” telecast today.

MORE TO COME