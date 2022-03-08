Covid-19: New infections in S’wak surge to 1,903 cases

KUCHING (March 8): The new Covid-19 daily infections in Sarawak doubled to 1,903 in a span of 24 hours, and the state also recorded two deaths, including one Brought In Dead (BID) case, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its Covid-19 daily update, the committee said 712 of the new cases were classified in Category 1 (asymptomatic) while 1,179 cases were in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

“Six of the new cases were in Category 3 involving patients with pneumonia; five cases in Category 4 involving patients with pneumonia and requiring oxygen support; and there was one case in Category 5 involving a patient with pneumonia and requiring ventilator support,” said SDMC.

As for the new deaths recorded, the committee said they were recorded in Miri and Kuching.

The Miri fatality involved a 67-year-old man who passed away at Miri Hospital and he suffered from late-stage kidney disease.

The second death involved an 83-year-old woman from Kuching whose body was brought to the Sarawak General Hospital. She had comorbidities of high blood pressure and dyslipidaemia.

On the breakdown of new cases, Kuching, Miri and Sibu remain the top three districts with the highest new cases with 754 cases, 217 cases and 194 cases respectively.

This is followed by Bintulu with 154 new cases, Samarahan (88), Serian (83), Bau (56), Matu (37), Sarikei (36), Limbang (33), Sri Aman (31), Tanjung Manis (26), Mukah (19), Betong (17), Saratok and Dalat (15), Lawas (14), Daro (13) and Meradong (10).

Districts that reported single-digit new cases are Kapit with eight; seven each in Julau, Belaga, Kanowit, Marudi and Telang Usan; six in Tebedu; five each in Tatau, Beluru and Sebauh; four each in Lundu, Simunjan, Asajaya, Lubok Antu and Selangau; three in Kabong; two in Subis; and one each in Pakan and Pusa.

Song and Bukit Mabong were the only districts that did not report any new Covid-19 cases today.

To date, the state has recorded a cumulative 270,415 positive Covid-19 cases.

No new Covid-19 clusters were reported today and the number of active clusters in the state remains at three.

SDMC said the police today issued nine compounds in Kuching today for violations of standard operating procedures, all of which were for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code when entering a premises.

The police have issued a total of 13,537 compounds for such violations thus far.

SDMC also said the state recorded 98 new Person Under Surveillance (PUS) cases today, and there are a total of 345 PUS cases currently being quarantined state-wide.

Meanwhile, 11 premises were listed under the Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement system, comprising of The Spring Shopping Mall Mydin Vista Tunku and Vivacity Megamall, all in Kuching; LePapa Hypermarket in Serian; Medan Mall, Sibu Central Market (night market), Sibu Central Market, Farley Supermarket and Wisma Sanyan, all in Sibu; as well as TZ Burger in BB Samariang and Boulevard Hypermarket in Miri.