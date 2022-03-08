CovidNow: Over 29 pct of children given vaccine as of March 7

KUALA LUMPUR (March 8): A total of 1,041,733 individuals or 29.3 per cent of children aged five to 11 in Malaysia have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow website, a total of 15,064,528 individuals or 64 per cent of the country’s adult population have received a booster dose and a total of 22,928,999 or 97.5 per cent have completed their vaccination while 23,205,772 or 98.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,832,044 individuals or 91 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated while 2,932,526 or 94.2 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 63,739 doses of vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 15,935 as first doses, 1,766 second doses and 46,038 booster doses, bringing the cumulative total dose of vaccine administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 67,797,494.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 77 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with Johor registering 13 cases, followed by Kedah and Selangor with 12 cases each and Terengganu and Kelantan with six cases each.

Negeri Sembilan and Sabah reported five cases each, followed by Melaka and Perak with four cases each, Pahang and Putrajaya with three cases each, while two cases were recorded in Penang and Kuala Lumpur, respectively. – Bernama