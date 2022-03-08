Early voting starts for Johor polls

JOHOR BAHRU (March 8): Sixty-three polling centres have opened their doors for the early voting process of the Johor state election, which started at 8am today.

Over 22,000 members of the security forces, comprising the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the General Operations Force (GOF), as well as their spouses, are eligible to cast their votes today.

Facilities at the Johor contingent police headquarters in Jalan Tebrau here, as well as 10 district police headquarters statewide and some government offices, have been turned into polling centres.

Military personnel will cast their votes at the Mahkota Camp, Kluang; Tebrau Camp, Ulu Tiram; the 10th Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) Camp, Batu Pahat and the 4th Royal Artillery Regiment (4RAD) Camp, Segamat.

GOF personnel and their spouses will be casting their ballots at the 5th Battalion, GOF Camp in Simpang Renggam, Kluang and the 6th Battalion in Bakri, Muar.

A total of 239 candidates are vying for 56 seats in the Johor polls.

The polling day for the Johor state election has been set for March 12. — Bernama