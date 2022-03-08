Firemen free boy’s finger from rim tyre in Kota Marudu

KOTA MARUDU (March 8): A 10-year-old boy went through two hours of agony after his finger got stuck in a rim tyre here on Monday.

Kota Marudu fire and rescue station chief Rony Sikawan said the station received a call from the Kota Marudu hospital for assistance after the boy was taken there by his parents around 6.35pm on Monday.

“A team was immediately deployed to the hospital and fire and rescue personnel took a couple of hours to free the boy’s hand using specialised tools.

“The boy, who was in good spirits, was then given further treatment by doctors and reported in stable condition,” said Rony.

It was unclear how the boy got his finger stuck in the rim tyre.