Help for Malaysians stranded in Ukraine among key issues in Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR (March 8): Assistance for Malaysians stranded in Ukraine and the increase in cases of individuals posing as policemen are among the issues to be discussed in Parliament today.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament website, questions on the type of assistance channelled to Malaysians affected by the Ukraine-Russia crisis will be raised by M Kulasegaran (PH-Ipoh Barat) to the Foreign Minister during the Ministers’ Question Time.

Also listed is a question from Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh (Bersatu-Sabak Bernam) to the Minister of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) on the provision of affordable housing for young people, as well as the group’s response to the PR1MA Malaysia (PR1MA) housing project.

During the question and answer session, Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris (BN-Jerantut) is expected to ask the Home Minister about the government’s efforts to address the increase in cases of members of the public impersonating policemen, to ensure the good image of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is protected.

Also, a question on KPKT’s plan to reduce the use of open solid waste disposal sites and minimise the negative impact on the environment is scheduled to be raised by Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PAS-Dungun) to the minister.

Issues related to the Covid-19 vaccine for children, including side effect protection for the group, is expected to be raised by Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin (PH-Hang Tuah Jaya) to the Health Minister.

After the session, the Dewan Rakyat will resume the debate on the motion of thanks to the royal address.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting is scheduled to continue until March 24. — Bernama