Hotel owner attributes her success to her mother

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 8): Founder and owner of Zara Boutique Hotel, Eliza Goh, is grateful to her mother for the opportunities and guidance that had led her to where she is now.

“My mom shaped me into the person I am today.

“Her passion for humanity, her love to help women and families in need and her brave and enthusiastic demeanor to open up businesses to help others has embedded a lifelong inspiration in me,” said Eliza, who is well known in Sabah for her philanthropic activities.

She described her mother as a strong and tenacious woman who is not afraid of hard work to improve her family’s life.

“Without any experience in the oil industry, my mother started the first Shell fuel station in Weston,” Eliza said during the International Women’s Day celebration forum held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) co-organised by Lean In Malaysia Sabah and SICC on Tuesday.

The theme of the event was Building Allyship for a Sustainable Future.

According to Eliza, it was her mother’s cousin who introduced Shell as her cousin was running a Shell station in Papar.

After launching the first Shell fuel station in Weston, Eliza’s mother started a string of other business endeavors – she opened a retail shop in Weston so that the locals no longer needed to travel all the way to Beaufort to buy their needs; and also sold Shell gas cylinders and diesel for fishing boats.

“This helped lessen the burden of the Weston community who were mainly fishermen by trade,” she explained.

Eliza also shared that her mother ensured all her children received an education.

“Usually, only boys get this opportunity, but my mother wanted all of us to be educated.”

She said that she was appointed as head prefect at high school when many people still questioned whether leadership roles suited girls and women.

“The boys in school would always do something to test me. But those days are in the past and all of them are part of my business network,” said Eliza, who noted that this experience has taught her that women are also capable of carrying leadership roles.

Eliza spent several years in the United States of America to further her studies and to work before returning to Sabah.

She added that she was the first Asian person to work at the company she was working for where she was given quite a good position.

“When I left, the management of the company asked me to introduce someone Asian to take over the role … this is possibly due to the good impression made while I was working there,” she said.

She believed that her success is attributed to her mother’s role in her life and the values she has instilled in all her children.