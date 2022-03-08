Indonesia to scrap Covid tests for vaccinated domestic travellers

JAKARTA (March 8): Indonesia will abolish Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and rapid antigen test for fully vaccinated domestic travellers, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said.

Under the new rule, travellers using air, sea or land transportation who have received the second or complete dose of vaccination are no longer required to show negative rapid antigen or PCR test results.

Currently, prior to departure, they must show proof of a negative PCR test result obtained within 48 hours or negative rapid antigen test resulted obtained within 24 hours.

Speaking at virtual press briefing after an online Ministerial Coordination Meeting, he said the relevant ministries and agencies will soon issue regulation regarding the change.

The move is part of the Indonesian government’s determination to transition from a pandemic to normal activities, while reducing the cost and complexity of domestic journeys.

The decision came a day after Indonesia started the visa on arrival for tourists arriving in Bali from 23 countries, including Malaysia.

Tourists could also enter other parts of the country after a four days stay on the holiday island, which could help revitalise the tourism sector. – Bernama