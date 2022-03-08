KDM to be launched this Sunday

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 8): The launching of Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) this Sunday, March 13, will be done in compliance with the Standard Operating Procedure implemented to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Chairman of the event’s organising committee, Datuk Juil Nuatim, said with the SOP in mind, only about 1,200 people have been invited to the launching.

“Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Malaysia will be launched at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on March 13. Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor is expected to officiate the event at 12 noon.

“We have invited the presidents of all political parties in Sabah, especially those who are in Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to the launching,” said Juil who is KDM’s protem deputy president.

Speaking to the media after chairing the organising commitee’s meeting at SICC on Tuesday, Juil who is also Limbahau assemblyman said they know that many are interested to attend the event.

“We apologise to the public who wish to attend but we are only allowing invited guests to join us as we have to adhere to the SOPs in place,” he said.

Juil also stressed that the launching will be held at SICC in the state capital and not ITCC in Penampang as rumoured.

Former Parti Warisan Vice president Datuk Peter Anthony will helm KDM which he formed after quitting Warisan in December last year.

With Juil as the deputy president, Peter said KDM is a fully local based multi-racial party and its membership will only be opened to Sabahans.

KDM, he said, received the official registration from the Registrar of Society (ROS) on Feb 18 and this put the detractors in their place as they have claimed that the party would not be approved (by RoS) and registered.

Peter said KDM will be applying to join GRS as it wants to play a part in the state’s development.