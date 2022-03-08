Kim Swee denies overlooking local players

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 8): Datuk Ong Kim Swee has rejected claims that he overlooked the local footballers when it comes to naming his preferred starting line-up in the Malaysian League challenge.

The Sabah FC head coach, who is preparing the squad for the Super League home tie against PJ City FC on March 9, stressed the selection of his preferred 11 was done after assessing the players’ ability and certainly not because of favouring a particular footballer.

“When I assembled the new-look Sabah FC squad, that I must play the local (Sabahan) footballers or wherever the players come from is a non-issue.

“What’s important to me is that if the players are fully ready to play, they will be given the chance or be in the starting line-up.

“The players must understand that they are not playing for themselves but to give their utmost best playing and fighting for the Sabah FC badge they wear on their chest.

“It (selection of players) is not a major issue for me … except may be for some who deliberately started the problem that disrupted the team in the Malaysian League campaign,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kim Swee made the remark after a small group of Sabah FC supporters voiced their disappointment with the squad selection in the opening game of the season against Negeri Sembilan FC in Likas last week.

In the match that the Rhinos lost 1-0, there was not a single Sabahan footballers in the starting line-up and when the head coach decided to make substitution, the four local players named in the matchday squad remained on the bench.

Meanwhile, Kim Swee when commenting on Wednesday’s game at the Likas Stadium said the opponents PJ City FC are an all-local players squad who have done well in their opening game where they defeated Melaka United FC 1-0.

“We know that PJ City FC have the same players for around three years and they showed they can achieve the desired result even without the services of foreign imports.

“It will be another tough assignment for us because I think PJ City are a very good team,” he said.

On his starting line-up, Kim Swee said he had retained several several players who performed well in the season opener.

“We all know PJ City FC have some very experienced players including K. Gurusamy, Darren Lok, S. Kumaahran and Mahali Jasuli.

“They are all former national players who can still contribute a lot at the big stage.

“For Sabah FC, I believe whoever gets the nod will give their best for the team.

“We must not lose focus but to fight until the final whistle. We have to get a positive result against PJ City FC,” said Kim Swee.

The other Super League matches on Wednesday will see Terengganu FC taking on Negeri Sembilan FC, Kedah DA FC against Kuala Lumpur City FC and Johor Darul Ta’zim to host Sarawak United FC.