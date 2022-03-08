Tuesday, March 8
Long Laput man charged with online gambling

By Jude Toyat on Court, Sarawak

Photo shows the Miri Court Complex. — Photo by Jenifer Laeng

MIRI (March 8): A 53-year-old man was today charged in a Magistrates’ Court for running online gambling activities.

Mertin Matiew Mulong from Long Laput did not enter a plea before Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi during the proceedings held via Zoom.

Mertin allegedly conducted online gambling without a valid license beside a building at the Lambir Land District here around 12pm on March 3.

This is an offence under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a fine of up to RM5,000, or a jail term of up to six months, or both, upon conviction.

Nazira fixed April 1 for further mention of the case and allowed Mertin to be released on RM2,500 bail in two local sureties pending the date.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case.

