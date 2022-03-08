Malaysia-Thailand air VTL will help boost post Covid-19 economic recovery, says Thai PM

BANGKOK (March 8): Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha says the proposed air Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Malaysia and Thailand will help boost post Covid-19 cross border economic recovery.

In a statement, Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the prime minister was pleased with the launch of VTL between both countries scheduled on March 15.

“The travel bubble agreement demonstrates tangible success of the bilateral meeting between Prayuth and Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during the latter’s official visit to Thailand on February 25.

“The implementation of the air VTL is part of the two countries’ cooperation to reopen common border to promote cross border economic recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially trade and investment, and tourism,” he said.

Thanakorn said concerned agencies of the two countries have been discussing in detail related procedures and protocols to waive quarantine for fully vaccinated Thai travelers.

“Air VTL will be implemented between Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok (six flights per day), and between Kuala Lumpur and Phuket (four flights per day). Additional VTL flights is subject to the joint agreement between the two countries,” he said.

Thanakorn added Malaysia’s VTL arrangement with Thailand would be along the lines of the country’s air VTL arrangement with Singapore, whereby fully vaccinated travelers allowed to enter Malaysia without quarantine provided they conduct an RT-PCR test no more than two days before departure and conduct another test upon arrival.

On March 5, Malaysian Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong announced Malaysia’s new air VTL with Thailand and Cambodia scheduled to begin on March 15 as part of joint efforts to reopen international borders.

Wee said fully vaccinated travellers would be allowed to travel the designated routes without being required to quarantine upon arrival.

In 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, Thailand recorded nearly 40 million visitors including 4.1 million Malaysian tourists. — Bernama