Man, his two children plead not guilty to charges of illegal receipt of deposits

KUCHING (March 8): A man and his two children each pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to charges of illegitimately accepting deposits for investment purposes amounting to RM1.7 million.

Zulkefli Rijan, 53, with his son Mohamad Azmeer Zulkefli, 32, and daughter, Nurazlin Zulkefli, 27, made the plea after 39 charges were read to them before three different Magistrates.

All 39 charges imposed on the three were made under Section 137 (1) of the Financial Services Act 2013, punishable under Section 137 (2) of the same Act, which provides for a fine of RM50 million or imprisonment not exceeding 10 years, or both, upon conviction.

Zulkefli and his two children are accused of accepting deposits without any valid licence, as called for under Section 10 of the Financial Services Act 2013, from 11 men and three women, committed in stages from January 2018 to June 2019 at various places such as bank premises, coffee shops and the victims’ residence – all located in Kuching.

The victims identified the three accused as investment agents offering investments that would guarantee lucrative returns to each investor.

However, the three failed to declare and produce any profit or refund from the investments to the victims, even after having received the deposits for some time.

Magistrates Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali, Zubaidah Sharkawi and Zaiton Anuar had allowed Zulkefli, Mohamad Azmeer and Nurazlin each court bail amounting to RM14,500, under one surety.

The court had also set this April 19 for case management, and ordered each accused to report to Batu Arang police station in Rawang, Selangor twice a month.

It is informed that Zulkefli and his two children, whose address is at Bandar Tasek Puteri in Rawang, Selangor, are also involved in a similar case in Selangor.

The three are represented by lawyer Simon Siah.

In a related matter, the Magistrate’s Court had issued one Wan Ala Wan Bujang from Kampung Panglima Seman Lama here with a warrant of arrest over his failure appear for the first mention of the case involving Zulkefli and his two children yesterday.

Wan Ala, 58, is accused of having involvement in the said case as well.

The prosecution was conducted separately by ASP Hisyam Junaidi, Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin and Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang.