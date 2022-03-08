Nangka Service Centre launches Nangka E-Services platform

SIBU (March 8): The Nangka Service Centre today launched the Nangka N55 E-Services digital platform to strengthen its capacity in servicing the constituents better, said Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Nangka assemblyman revealed that under this digital platform, any applications, complaints, aid or interviews can be made online without hassle.

“Applicants can just forward their request via the platform in the comfort of their own home, and their applications or requests will be speedily processed,” said Dr Annuar, who is also Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development I (Education and Innovation).

He said the service centre created this online system to facilitate community applications and increase the efficiency of its services, and a video has been uploaded to his Facebook page providing a step-by-step guide on how to access this platform.

Towards this end, he believes the platform will prevent any duplication especially regarding applications for aid and would reduce the hassle of applicants needing to make their way to the service centre.

On a separate matter, Dr Annuar repeated his advice for the public to continue adhering to standard operating procedures.

He said given the surge in the number of daily Covid-19 cases here, he advised the public to stay home if there were no pressing matters to attend to.

“If we need to go out, wear double face masks, stay away from crowded places and wash your hands with sanitiser regularly,” he stressed.