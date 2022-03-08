‘Panggau Dayak’ set for completion by end Dec this year, says Uggah

KUCHING (March 8): Construction of the nine-storey high ‘Panggau Dayak’ twin towers project is on course for completion by end of December this year, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

Uggah, who is also Dayak Cultural Foundation (DCF) chairman, remarked that he was very happy to note the project management had managed its construction to proceed on time despite the constraints brought by the Covid-19 situation in the last two years.

“This Panggau Dayak is a symbol of the Dayak community participation in the development of Kuching,” he said.

Uggah mentioned these after visiting the project site at Ong Tiang Swee Road here yesterday.

Joining him were managing director of DCF Board of Trustees Tan Sri Leonard Linggi Tun Jugah and its member Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

Uggah said the project, on a two-hectare site, is a joint venture development between the DCF and the Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).

He pointed out each entity will have its own tower as its headquarters offices.

He added the project including its residency components cost RM103 million.

“On behalf of DCF and the state’s Dayak community, I would like to again express our gratitude to the state government under the leadership of Sarawak Premier (Datuk Patinggi) Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Firstly, the state government had alienated a prime site in the city to us for this project.

“Then the state government had graciously allocated a sum of RM28 million to support the construction.

“These had allowed us to carry out this project on time,” he said.

Abang Johari had officiated at the towers launching ceremony on October 20, 2020.

Meanwhile according to the Panggau Dayak Sendirian Berhad general manager Allistar Hilton Smith, the project will also have its residency components known as the PD Residence.

It consists of the ‘Kapitan’ for the apartment and ‘The Grange’, for the condominium blocks.

He said the ‘Kapitan’ is a five-storey block of 30 units of apartment.

He revealed its construction was expected to begin by the first quarter of next year.

For the 80 units condominium, Allistar said its construction was targeted toward the end of 2023.

“We are looking at 30 months construction period for the apartments and the condominiums,” he added.