PM: State govts should prioritise, expedite land acquisition for federal projects

KUALA LUMPUR (March 8): State governments should prioritise and expedite approval for land acquisition applications for federal government projects.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this is one of the decisions made at the Menteri Besar and Chief Ministers’ Meeting which he chaired in Putrajaya today.

He said land for alignment-related projects should be approved through reservation, while those meant for operation centre office or station, shall be approved through vesting.

“The meeting decided that state governments should also help resolve all issues on state-owned land involved in government projects for the people,” he said in a statement here today.

He said further discussions would be held pertaining to the land premium or taxes to be charged by the state government in accordance with the provisions under the National Land Council. – Bernama

