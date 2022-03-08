Kuching police urge witnesses of fatal hit-and-run to assist probe

KUCHING (March 8): Police are appealing to the public for information regarding a fatal accident at KM23, Jalan Kota Samarahan/Sadong Jaya which happened around 6.05pm on Sunday (March 6).

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said preliminary investigation found that the victim, 19-year-old Nizarman Shah Mohd Nazrul Nizam from Kampung Tanjung Kelaso, Sadong Jaya was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by an oncoming unidentified vehicle from Sadong Jaya headed towards Kota Samarahan.

“It is believed the victim was returning from work from the direction of Kota Samarahan towards his house in Sadong Jaya when he was hit.

“The victim sustained head injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics. We urge witnesses to go to the nearest police station to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.