Sabah not in stabilisation phase yet despite drop of cases

KOTA KINABALU (March 8): Sabah recorded 1,216 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with 98.60 per cent under Categories 1 and 2.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said although there is a slight decrease of the number compared to the previous days, it does not necessarily reflect that Sabah is in a stabilisation phase.

“The number of new cases in Sabah today has not changed much from yesterday. There was a marginal decrease of 19 cases bringing the total number of new cases to 1,216 today.

“This position does not necessarily reflect that Sabah is in a stabilisation phase. In fact, only 12 districts out of 27 districts in the state recorded a decrease in new cases while 15 other districts recorded an increase.

“The percentage of total symptomatic cases due to sporadic infections also remained high at 64.06 per cent. This is almost two third of the total daily number,” he said.

Seven clusters ended on March 8 including six school clusters. They are Jalan Pertukangan Cluster (Sandakan), Teritipan Cluster (Kota Marudu), Lorong Api-Api Cluster (Kota Kinabalu), Jalan Sri Balung Cluster (Tawau), Jalan Pendidikan Ranau Cluster (Ranau) and Sungai Batang Batu 10 Cluster (Sandakan).

Another that ended was the high risk Montenior Cluster in Beaufort.

Thirty-one clusters are still active in the state.

From the 1,216 new cases, three are in Category 3, 11 in Category 4 and three in Category 5.