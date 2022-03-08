Sagah: Repair, upgrading of dilapidated schools to restart soon

KUCHING (March 8): The repairing and upgrading of dilapidated schools in Sarawak will commence as soon as possible, assures Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

However, he was unable to provide the exact number of schools yet to undergo upgrading and repair works.

“The works are currently underway, and there are projects that cannot be implemented especially due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Under such circumstances, we lack the manpower and resources needed to implement the projects.

“However, I believe the situation has now improved a little, and I’m sure we will be able to start faster now,” he told reporters when met at the Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC) in Semenggoh here yesterday.

Sagah asserted that the projects in some schools are suffering some delays due to requests for relocation to a better site as the schools are currently sited in flood-prone areas.

“If we are to build (the school) at the same place, it is not feasible. So the schools’ management requested to place the schools at a higher location,” he added.

In December last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the federal government had identified 1,022 dilapidated schools throughout the state to be repaired and upgraded.

He said the government would not compromise on education, especially in terms of providing comfort to students.

As such, he said the government will provide a large allocation to ensure that the dilapidated schools can be upgraded, repaired or rebuilt.