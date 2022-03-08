Some 20,000 eligible for Covid-19 booster in Sibu yet to get jab

SIBU (March 8): Around 20,000 eligible individuals in Sibu Division have yet to receive their Covid-19 booster dose, said Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng.

The Sibu Divisional Disaster and Management Committee chairman said this figure included non-Malaysians.

“Meaning, those who had received their second dose but yet to receive their booster jabs in the division, numbers about 20,000,” he told reporters after presenting appointment certificates to community leaders for Dudong constituency at the Sibu Civic Centre today.

He advised those due for a booster dose to get it promptly.

Wong pointed out that studies have shown cases of severe illness or death due to Covid-19 were much lower among those who had received their booster dose.

“There are medical statistics showing this and, that is why, we advise them to get their booster dose,” he said.

Sibu recorded 127 new Covid-19 cases yesterday.

Wong attributed the rise in cases to the Omicron variant, which is more easily transmissible.

“Of course, there are those (found) not following the SOPs (standard operating procedures).

“We keep reminding the public not to be complacent but adhere strictly to the SOPs,” he said.

A total of 69 community leaders from Dudong constituency received their appointment certificates from Wong.