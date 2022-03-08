Tanami Community Garden welcomes all to learn sustainable planting

KUCHING (March 8): The Tanami Community Garden welcomes everyone to learn how to sustainably plant their own fruits and vegetables.

Located at the Dyslexia Association of Sarawak centre at Jalan Maxwell here, the garden is open every Sunday, from 9am to noon.

The term ‘Tanami’ in its name is a combination of the Malay words ‘Tanah’ (land) and ‘Kami’ (us) – signifying the use of land and the engagement of communities towards advocating sustainability.

From guided tours to rock-painting for garden decoration, visitors are also introduced to the ‘permaculture’ concept that encourages the planting of different plants in close proximity.

The idea is to allow plants to support each other and create a living space that naturally deters pests and organically fertilises the soil.

Aside from the opening of an in-person community garden, the team behind Tanami Community Garden understands the implications of Covid-19 and also offers an alternative planting kit for those wishing to try out planting from the comfort of their homes.

Tanami project assistant Nicole Kueh said she was grateful to be involved in such a meaningful community project.

“I hope my little steps could lead to something that would benefit others in the long run,” she added.

The Tanami project is an initiative by Sarawak Eco-Warriors and Kuching Beach Cleaners, which focuses on raising awareness of the importance of food security and educating on sustainable planting techniques.

Concurrently, it also encourages youth empowerment by providing leadership opportunities for youths. This project is supported by the Global Environment Facility and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

In an effort to create more opportunities in youth-participation and youth-leadership in environmental advocacy, the team is actively working to develop similar programmes such as workshops, webinars and events.

The Green Microfiction Challenge, which is running until this March 19, is a creative-writing competition that encourages youths, aged 13 to 24, to write and think critically about the environment. To know more, interested participants are welcome to visit www.kuchingyounggreen.com/microfiction.

For more information about the Tanami community garden or other projects, drop a message to @sarawakecowarriors (on Instagram or Facebook), or connect via sarawakecowarrior@gmail.com.