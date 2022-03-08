Two female suspects arrested in Bau for allegedly selling illegal lottery

KUCHING (March 8): Police have arrested two female suspects in two separate houses in Kampung Stenggang, Bau yesterday for allegedly selling illegal lottery tickets.

Bau district police DSP Poge Nyaon said the suspects aged 45 and 47, do not have a past criminal record.

“Police who arrived at their houses, introduced themselves to the suspects and proceeded to conduct checks,” he said in a statement today.

Following the checks, Poge said police seized two handphones and cash.

The suspects are being investigated under 4A(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 which provides for a fine of not less than RM20,000 and not more than RM 200,000 or an imprisonment not exceeding five years, if convicted.