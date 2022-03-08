Warisan’s Penampang women leaders quit

KOTA KINABALU (8 March): Several women leaders from Parti Warisan’s Penampang division have quit the party.

Led by its former women division chief Mary June G Kinsuat, they said they will be joining former vice president Datuk Peter Anthony’s new party, Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM).

Following in Mary’s footsteps are Penampang Wira chief Ian Mahindra who is also former central Wira movement’s vice chief and Warisan Penampang’s women deputy chief Beatnie Boniface.

Mary who is also former Warisan women movement deputy chief, said they chose to join KDM under Peter’s leadership as they want to continue with the political agenda that fully focuses on Sabah.

Several division and branch leaders as well as from the Wanita and Wira movements in Warisan Penampang have also quit the party, she said.

Their announcement to quit Warisan en-masse was witnessed by KDM protem deputy president Datuk Juil Nuatim.