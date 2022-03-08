Wishesland Miri reaching out to CP children, adults

MIRI (March 8): Parents with cerebral palsy (CP) children as well as adults with the same condition in Miri are urged to contact Wishesland Miri in order to obtain relevant treatment and assistance on their special needs.

Wishesland Miri founder Katharine Chai said immediate treatment in the early stage of diagnosis can often bring great benefits though not absolutely cure.

“Early recognition of the problem needs to be followed by speedy and skilful assessments of the child’s needs by specialists.

“It is because CP children deserve the best standard of care that love and modern knowledge can give,” she shared with The Borneo Post yesterday.

Chai, who is Wishesland Miri secretary, disclosed that the non-profit organisation started its operations at a newly set-up building in Piasau Camp on December 28 last year.

“Established by a group of CP children’s parents and volunteers, Wishesland Miri is one of the branches of Wishesland Kuching.

“Currently, we have about 40 members with 21 CP children and adults.”

She explained the establishment of Wishesland was to correct wrong perceptions of the public and medical sector towards CP children.

In order to save their CP children, she said parents started to find their own way to help and protect the children.

“Wishesland Kuching had proven that CP can be healed and can become better and better after undergoing a series of treatment programmes with close cooperation from their parents.

“Within 13 years of operations chaired by its founder cum president Chi Poh Yung, we are so impressed to see what Wishesland Kuching had done to all the CP children in Kuching.”

Besides continuing to explore effective treatment programmes for CP children, she said Wishesland also delivered love, care, faith and hope to all the CP children and adults and their parents as well.

“We at Wishesland will copy and paste the ideas and philosophy from Wishesland Kuching to provide a one-stop centre for cerebral palsy children and adults to obtain necessary treatment and assistance.

“We will also create public awareness of CP and protect their rights and dignity from time to time.”

Commenting further, she said some 70 per cent of the treatment programmes provided by the centre are focused on parents while other programmes are designed for the children.

These treatment programmes, she added, included early intervention programme, integrated classroom programme, workshop facilities, short term residential, group homes, intensive parents training, toy library and playground.

Besides that, she said Wishesland Miri also provided a series of programmes for parents such as parenting roles, rights and privileges of CP children, contemporary approaches, nutrition approaches, Chinese medication approaches and many others.

For further information on Wishesland Miri’s operation and its programmes, contact Chai at 013-8118779, Eunice Ho (Wishesland Miri president) at 016-8989475 or Chi (Wishesland Miri advisor) at 019-2288419.