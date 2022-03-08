Women play huge role in country’s success, says Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (March 8): Women are the hope of the nation and have a huge role to play, not only in an organisation but also in contributing to the country’s success, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob tweeted today.

In his tweets which came in conjunction with International Women’s Day today, the Prime Minister also expressed appreciation to the women, especially women in Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian families).

“Happy International Women’s Day. Women’s sacrifices are endless and unmatched. Malaysian families have great women who work tirelessly to make their loved ones happy.

“The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world. Appreciate and respect the women,” he said.

The Prime Minister is expected to launch the National Women’s Day 2022 celebration at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre tonight. – Bernama