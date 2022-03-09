1,352 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 9): Sabah recorded 1,352 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 15 districts showed an increase in new cases, with three of them recording a significant number namely Kota Kinabalu 365 (additional 81 cases), Tuaran 113 (additional 31 cases) and Lahad Datu 39 (additional 27 cases).

“The relatively large increase is a clear signal that there will be an increase in new cases in the near future.

“The high percentage of sporadic cases in 22 of the 27 districts in Sabah is also a sign that Sabah has not reached a stable phase and there will be a sharp fluctuation in the number of daily cases.

“From the total daily cases, 60.65 per cent are sporadic cases,” he said.

Masidi added that a total of 1,340 or 99.12 per cent of the 1,352 new cases on March 9 were in Category 1 and 2, three cases in Category 3, seven in Category 4 and two in Category 5.