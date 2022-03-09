Abang Johari makes push for corporate digital responsibility in GLCs, statutory bodies

KUCHING (March 9): Corporate digital responsibility (CDR) is in alignment with Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 which will expedite Sarawak’s levels of sustainability and integrity, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this is by utilising data in an ethical manner to increase productivity, build customer trust and design high value products, services and experiences.

“A balance between innovation and financial compliance must be met to achieve the PCDS (2030) strategic goals from the context of ease in doing business and making Sarawak an investment destination of choice.

“The CDR will enhance our ecological footprint of digitalisation and act as a safeguard to our strategic assets, our people and conserve our environment,” he said in his speech that was read by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas at the Digital Leadership Forum held in Kuala Lumpur today.

Abang Johari said he would like to advocate CDR in corporate practices and operating models amongst state government-linked companies (GLCs) and statutory bodies.

He noted that the term CDR was a key focal area of discussion among the corporate global community at the Second German-Baltic Digital Summit held in Munich last October.

He explained that CDR is termed as the set of shared values and norms guiding an organisation’s operations with respect to the creation and operations of digital technology and data.

“In times of Big Data like today, the opening of entrepreneurial prospects and start-ups is fairly simple due to an almost unlimited range of communication and connectivity technologies. On the other hand, the digital transformation itself raises new social and environmental problems that require solutions. These include matters of data protection and privacy issues involving the use of artificial intelligence.

“CDR means active involvement in shaping the digital transactions and operations on the basis of ethical principles. For instance, companies need to commit to enabling digital self-determination, setting clearly defined limits on data use, and providing customers with comprehensive and transparent information on the scope, intent and purpose of their data gathering,” he said.

Abang Johari has high hopes for Sarawak’s GLCs and statutory bodies to emulate the Open Network Enterprises (ONE) successes and digital forerunners from countries such as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania who are global forerunners when it comes to digitisation.

“These corporate organisations have embarked on 5G networks, comprehensive broadband coverage, and extended online administration services which characterise the Baltic States as much as a successful start-up and tech-scene, which has brought forth companies such as Skype, Transferwise, Trafi, Taxify, and Starship Technologies.

“The Baltic countries are ideal test labs for eGovernment, IT security, Blockchain, and many more digital developments, which are likely to shape our world in the near and far future. We must continue to emulate and adopt these digital transformation projects in order to achieve competitive advantages,” he said.

Abang Johari also strongly urged organisations to learn and navigate through the digital and data driven disruptions today in order to respond effectively to the challenges and drive growth during the pandemic business landscape.

He said that embarking on the digital transformation journey may require organisational alignment via their SPEED (strategy, product, experiences, engineering, and data) capabilities.

He noted that similarly in these pandemic times, education and training must be given to workers and talents in new skills areas such as web engineering, digital platform technologies, business development, data analyst, cloud computing and cyber security.

“More importantly, future jobs and business operations will be ultimately anchored to a company’s data sets and Customer Data Platform (CPD), creating a unified and seamless customer experience and loyalty, thereby driving growth,” he said.