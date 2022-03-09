Abdul Karim latest Sarawak Cabinet minister to test positive for Covid-19

KUCHING (March 9): Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah is the latest Sarawak Cabinet minister to test positive for Covid-19.

Confirming that he has contracted the virus, Abdul Karim assured everyone that he is doing fine after receiving the results on Monday.

“Yes, I got the virus but nothing to worry about. It is like a common flu with a sore throat.

“Thank you for your concern,” said Karim, who is also Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Minister.

It was reported yesterday the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is now undergoing a five-day home quarantine order after testing positive for Covid-19.

Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah announced that Abang Johari was tested positive for Covid-19 during the opening ceremony of the Sarawak Women’s Day celebration yesterday.

The celebration held in Miri was originally scheduled to be officiated by Abang Johari.

In a statement, the Office of the Premier of Sarawak said Abang Johari has mild symptoms of the coronavirus.

Besides Abdul Karim and Abang Johari, two other members of the Sarawak Cabinet recently tested positive for Covid-19.

On Feb 28, Deputy Premier of Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian announced on Facebook that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

He has since recovered and completed his Home Surveillance Order (HSO), while his risk status on the MySejahtera application is back to ‘Low Risk’.

On March 2, Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala tested positive for Covid-19.