Border reopening: Tourism industry players should make early preparations to receive tourists, says Nancy

KUCHING (March 9): All tourism and cultural industry players are advised to make initial preparations to receive tourists from outside Malaysia when the country’s international borders reopen this April 1, says Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said these industry players are urged to continue intensifying promotions while at the same time, be more creative in marking Malaysia’s tourism products and locations to the world.

“The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture will also continue to give its cooperation and support to all efforts made by involved government agencies in the successful reopening of the country’s borders this April 1,” she said in a statement.

Nancy said the announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday on the reopening of the country’s borders was good news for tourism industry players.

”The announcement can give them a sense of relief and it also marks light at the end of the tunnel in regenerating the country’s economy through the international tourism sector after the world was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago,” she said.

She said the decision to reopen the borders to foreign tourists will boost Malaysia’s economic recovery after Covid-19, particularly those that involved the entire chain of tourism, arts and culture industry players in the country.

“The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture remains optimistic that the industry will rise again and be able to make Malaysia popular again among international tourists,” she added.

Nancy said when the borders reopen, Malaysians with valid travel documents will be able to travel to any country that has also opened its borders to foreign travelers.

“Foreign visitors with valid travel documents can also travel in and out of Malaysia without having to apply for the MyTravelPass which will be abolished.

“Instead, they have to download and activate the MySejahtera application and complete the Pre-Departure Form through the Traveller function in MySejahtera,” she explained.

She also pointed out that fully vaccinated individuals will not be required to undergo any quarantine.

“They only need to take the Covid-19 RT-PCR test two days prior to departure as well as the RTK-Ag test (professional) within 24 hours of arrival.

“For other vaccination status such as the unvaccinated and those who have not received the vaccine due to medical reasons, the procedure will be finalised by the Ministry of Health,” she said.

She noted that for countries whose borders remain closed, the people can still take advantage of the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) method that has been agreed upon by the Malaysian government with the countries involved.