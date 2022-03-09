Chong: Why so few S’wakians holding top civil service posts?

KUCHING (March 9): There has been a gross disproportion in terms of high positions in the civil service being held by Sabahans and Sarawakians, compared to their Peninsula Malaysia’s counterparts, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

Chong said the percentage of Sabahans and Sarawakians holding the posts of Grade 54 and above was only 2.88 per cent and 4.01 per cent respectively.

“Are Sabahan and Sarawakians generally inferior and unfit for these high positions in the civil service? Or is there some systemic discrimination in the Public Service Department that side-lined Sarawakians and Sabahans all these years?,” he said when debating the motion of thanks to the King’s address at Parliament.

Chong said he had recently written to the Prime Minister Department on the breakdown of civil servants from different states holding the positions of Grade 54 and above.

According to the table provided, Kelantan constituted about 17.12 per cent, Perak (11.63 per cent), Johor (11 per cent), Kedah (9.09 per cent), Terengganu (7.23 per cent), Selangor (7.16 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (6.86 per cent), Penang (6.11 per cent) and Negeri Sembilan (5.08 per cent).

Melaka constituted about 4.65 per cent, Pahang (4.44 per cent), Sarawak (4.01 per cent), Sabah (2.88 per cent), Perlis (1.39 per cent), outside of country (1.31 per cent) and Labuan (0.03 per cent).

In total, Chong said there were 25,947 individuals in the civil service holding the position of Grade 54 and above, excluding the police and armed forces.

He noted that Sarawak’s population constituted about 2.9 million or nine per cent of the country’s population of 32.37 million, with Sabah constituting about 12 per cent with a population of 3.88 million.

He said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and its predecessor Sarawak Barisan National were part of the federal government governing the country for the past 59 years, excluding the 22 months of Pakatan Harapan administration.

“How could they (GPS) allow such injustice and disproportionality to be perpetrated for so long? Why is it that this was never brought up or even mentioned by the GPS government when GPS claims that it is now the king-maker of the federal government?”

Chong said it should be a top priority for GPS to rectify such imbalance within the civil service, instead of embarking on an agenda of changing the title of ‘Chief Minister’ to ‘Premier’.

“Such imbalance in civil service is Rakyat’s problem, whereas the title “Chief Minister” or ‘Premier’ is merely to satisfy the ego of certain personalities, not the problem of the Rakyat.”

He said the implication of insufficient Sarawakians holding the position of Grade 54 and above was not only a matter of less career opportunities for Sarawakians, but it also affected the implementation of federal policies across the country.

Chong remarked those holding Grade 54 and above were mostly heads of departments or given important decision-making positions in the government departments.

“By having less than proportionate representation in these positions, it is no wonder that the interests and rights of Sarawak and Sabah are consistently and constantly being disregarded.”

Thus, Chong asked the Prime Minister whether there was a plan by the federal government to increase the number of Sabahans and Sarawakians civil servants holding the position of Grade 54 and above to be proportionate to the population of Sabah and Sarawak.

He also asked about the timeline of implementation if there is such a plan.