Concern over spike in cost of building materials in Sibu

SIBU (March 9): Building material suppliers want the government to look into the shortage of gravel required for building construction.

One of the suppliers who only wanted to be known as Ting said the prices of stones are currently ‘unstable’ due to shortage.

“I appeal to the government to look into this matter. I do not know what happened, but because of the shortage, the prices keep going up and so many suppliers have already stopped supplying,” he said.

According to him, on top of that, construction materials such as cement and iron rods are getting expensive as well due to increase of crude oil price.

At the moment, he said crude oil is at US$120 per barrel and the price is expected to increase.

He pointed out that the price of cement had increased 10 per cent and the shipment fee had increased 14 per cent.

He said this is beyond their control as these construction materials are imported from outside Sibu and Sarawak.

“Because of the increase of price of these construction materials, the price of houses would definitely increase as well. Right now, an intermediate double-storey terraced house would cost between RM460,000 and RM480,000. If the prices of materials keep on increasing, I think house prices would go up to RM510,000 to RM530,000,” he said.

He pointed out this could create a heavy burden on house buyers especially young couples.

He also hoped that the government could look into this matter so that the prices can be controlled.