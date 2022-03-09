CVLB hopes bus drivers, parents solve fee problem

KOTA KINABALU (9 March): The Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) Sabah hopes that the Sabah School Bus Association and the parents of students would be able to come up with a win-win solution to solve the plight facing school bus drivers.

Sabah CVLB chairman Dato Chin Kim Hiung said that he had met with the chairman of the association, Lee Man Kiong on Monday to hear the difficulties facing the members in Sabah.

“I have taken note of the difficulties facing the operators of school buses in Sabah whereby they experienced loss of income due to school closures as well as the tight standard operating procedure (SOP) as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To solve the problem, the association has proposed that the monthly fee for the school bus continued to be paid by parents but I was made to understand that this proposal was rejected by the parents who want to pay the fees only when school reopens or when the service is rendered,” he said.

“In this matter, I proposed for the bus operators and parents to conduct a meeting and to come up with a win-win solution to solve the matter. I also took note that many parents have lost their source of income due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Chin added that the method of payment for the school bus fees was determined by the operators and parents/customers.

Sabah CVLB acts only as a license issuer and a body that determines the school bus fee rate.

Chin also commented on the proposal to increase the capacity of school bus passengers.

“I believe that the government will be making an announcement on the matter in the near future based on the media statement by the Prime Minister on the transition to endemic phase on April 1, 2022.

“I hope that the relaxing of the SOP that will be announced for the transition to endemic phase will also include the welfare of school bus operators because I opine that this group is also part of the essential service group that has played an important role during the Covid-19 pandemic era,” he said.